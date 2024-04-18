Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 4 cents to $82.73 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 18 cents to $87.11 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 2 cents to $2.71 a gallon. May heating oil fell 4 cents $2.53 a gallon. May natural gas rose 5 cents to $1.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $9.60 to $2,398 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 2 cents to $28.38 per ounce, and May copper rose 10 cents to $4.44 per pound.
The dollar rose to 154.61 yen from 154.36 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0645 from $1.0670.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
American Express, Fifth Third rise; Netflix, PPG Industries fall, Friday, 4/19/2024
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Business
Two major downtown Minneapolis towers face change as hybrid shuffle continues
Wells Fargo Center is now on the market, and Capella University cuts its space by more than half in the tower that bears its name.
Business
Apple pulls WhatsApp and Threads from App Store on Beijing's orders
Apple said it had removed Meta's WhatsApp messaging app and its Threads social media app from the App Store in China to comply with orders from Chinese authorities.
Business
Tennessee Volkswagen workers to vote on union membership in test of UAW's plan to expand its ranks
The United Auto Workers' ambitious drive to expand its reach to nonunion factories across the South and elsewhere faces a key test Friday night, when workers at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will finish voting on whether to join the union.
Business
Olympic organizers unveil strategy for using artificial intelligence in sports
Olympic organizers unveiled their strategy Friday to use artificial intelligence in sports, joining the global rush to capitalize on the rapidly advancing technology.