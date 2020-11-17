Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 9 cents to $41.43 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery fell 7 cents to $43.75 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 1 cent to $1.15 a gallon. December heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.24 a gallon. December natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $2.70 to $1,885.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 15 cents to $24.65 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.20 a pound.
The dollar fell to 104.21 Japanese yen from 104.59 yen. The euro rose to $1.1864 from $1.1844.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
The Latest: France surpasses 2M virus cases, 4th in world
France has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, the fourth-highest total in the world.
Variety
'Dueling dinosaurs' fossils donated to North Carolina museum
The fossil skeletons of two dinosaurs intertwined in what looks like a final death match have been donated to a North Carolina museum.
Business
Best Buy partners with Instacart to offer expanded same-day delivery
The arrangement widens the number of delivery options Best Buy has for shoppers.
National
Controversial Fed nominee Shelton stalls in Senate test vote
The nomination of Judy Shelton, President Donald Trump's controversial pick for the Federal Reserve, is stalled in the Senate after Vice President-elect Kamala Harris returned to the chamber to cast a key vote in a tally Tuesday.
Business
Former UAW exec gets 2 1/2 years in prison for kickback
A former United Auto Workers vice president who took a $250,000 kickback on a watch contract was sentenced Tuesday to 2 1/2 years in prison, the latest punishment in what the government calls "systemic" corruption at the highest ranks of the union.