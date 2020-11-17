Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 9 cents to $41.43 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery fell 7 cents to $43.75 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 1 cent to $1.15 a gallon. December heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.24 a gallon. December natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $2.70 to $1,885.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 15 cents to $24.65 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.20 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.21 Japanese yen from 104.59 yen. The euro rose to $1.1864 from $1.1844.