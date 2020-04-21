The coronavirus pandemic is opening giant holes in city and county budgets in Minnesota and throughout the country, choking tax revenue and forcing officials to weigh layoffs and deep cuts in services.

The City Council in Bloomington, which is used to a robust revenue stream from its hotels and the shuttered Mall of America, learned Monday that it may face a general fund shortfall of more than 20%. The city already has lost about $4 million in revenue.

Roseville has furloughed nearly four dozen seasonal and part-time workers as parks and ice arenas remain closed. In Duluth, officials have started dipping into the city’s $10 million reserve fund and said Monday that they face a budget shortfall of up to $25 million.

“So much is unknown,” said Bradley Peterson, executive director of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities. “That’s what is fueling the anxiety.”

Local officials are suddenly confronted with the need to make steep budget reductions while facing unexpected new costs, such as the urgent need for new technology for staffers working at home and protective gear for those who must stay at the office.

A survey released last week by the National League of Cities found that more than 2,100 cities expect budget shortfalls and anticipate having to cut programs and staffers. Officials in nearly half those cities said they likely will have to cut public safety departments.

Many city officials say they have no clear sense of the financial damage the virus may do in coming months. “We hope the state and federal government will come up some sort of relief plans for cities,” said Bloomington City Manager Jamie Verbrugge. “But we recognize hope is not a plan.”

Some help may be on the horizon. Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, who chairs the Senate Tax Committee, said a $300 million package is in the works to provide tax cuts and business incentives. House Tax Chairman Rep. Paul Marquart, DFL-Dilworth, added that he might consider a recovery package for cities toward the end of the session.

Said Chamberlain: “We want to supercharge the economy and get things back to normal as quickly as possible. The plan would be rolled in stages over the coming months.”

“We know the impact of this pandemic is rippling throughout the country, hitting state and local governments hard,” according to a statement last week from Gov. Tim Walz, who issued the stay-at-home directive to contain spread of the virus. “As this situation continues to evolve, we’re working with our federal delegation and the Legislature to do what we can to support communities throughout the state.”

Another revenue stream city officials worry about is the state’s Local Government Aid (LGA). That funding comes mostly from sales and income tax and are sources approved by the Legislature. Marquart said legislators will consider moving up the date, typically July, that cities receive those aid payments.

Congress recently approved $150 billion in aid to states to be used to help local governments to respond to the pandemic. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar joined a group of senators Thursday to announce a $250 billion bill to help cities with populations under 500,000 stabilize their budgets.

As layoffs mount and businesses struggle for survival, local officials are trying to ease the burden for taxpayers while honoring their financial commitments. Hennepin County joined a growing list of counties that won’t penalize residents for delaying property tax payments this May for up to two months.

But that in turn could strain cities’ ability to make bond debt payments that are due in August. If the economy worsens and residents can’t pay their taxes, it could create significant budget problems in Minneapolis, said city spokesperson Sarah McKenzie.

The state’s largest cities are expected to experience the greatest financial hardships. In Minneapolis, officials predicted revenue will drop by as much as $200 million, or nearly 12%, depending on the duration of the pandemic.

St. Paul officials said the city could be facing potential losses of up to 70% in revenue directly affected by the pandemic, such as hotel and sales taxes. Duluth saw record tourism tax revenue last year but now faces a potential $25 million budget hit.

But no city, whatever its size, is immune. Budget gaps are growing the longer recreation centers and municipal liquor stores are closed. Fees from building permits and utilities are shrinking. Firefighter hires and new snowplow purchases are on hold as city leaders grapple with Walz’s shutdown order, which could stretch well into the summer.

Cities are examining the virus’ financial impact in three budget categories, said Peterson, with the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities: unplanned expenses for equipment to allow employees to work at home and overtime for first responders; lost revenue from sales and lodging taxes, fees and facility closures; and the long-term ability of businesses to bounce back once social distancing rules are lifted.

The latter, Peterson said, “is causing the most anxiety. In a small city, small business is big business.”

The coalition sent out a survey last month to cities for a first impression of the virus’ impact. Nearly 100 responded, and 70% said they anticipate collecting less in property taxes. “It’s hard for cities to project hard numbers for lost revenue moving forward,” said Peterson.

Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka said he worries about downtown businesses that are struggling, like restaurants, shops, a bakery. Veterans clubs like the VFW are “really hurting badly,” he said. The city’s visitors bureau is funded largely by a hospitality tax, and he said the city is “definitely losing dollars” in those areas.

At the same time, some needs have to be met. Little Falls recently advanced its quarterly funding for the city-owned Pine Grove Zoo to make up for lost attendance dollars. “They still have to feed the animals,” Zylka said.

Metro suburbs are looking for ways to absorb their losses. St. Louis Park and Richfield each have lost about $2 million in revenue. West St. Paul, one of the few suburban cities with a local sales tax, budgeted for $1.3 million in tax revenue this year but doesn’t expect to get it. The loss of any of Mounds View’s LGA, which accounts for 15% of its budget, would be a disaster, said City Administrator Nyle Zikmund.

Woodbury has delayed the filling of 300 temporary and seasonal positions, Eagan has laid off 100 part-time workers and Roseville has furloughed 45 seasonal and part-time parks and recreation workers. Roseville City Manager Patrick Trudgeon said they’re bracing for a drop in fee revenue, but added that the city has a reserve fund that equals about 35% of its annual budget.

Suburbs that own sports centers are taking a hit at a time when they would ordinarily be busy with athletic tryouts. Savage has lost $100,000 on its sports dome, not counting the ongoing cost of utilities, and West St. Paul is down $270,000 in ice arena and sports dome revenue from last year.

Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde asked his staff to use the foreclosure crisis a decade ago, when fees dipped and taxes went unpaid, as a model for how the budget would be affected. They’re looking at ways to lower the tax burden — which means cutting services.

“Are we going to buy that big new snowplow for $150,000 or can we wait a year?” Lunde said.

At Monday’s Bloomington City Council meeting, officials said they were preparing for three economic scenarios ranging from a quick recovery to a long-term turnaround lasting through the end of the year. Projected revenue losses range from $8.5 million to $17.8 million. The city may have to delay capital projects, leave jobs vacant or dip into its reserve fund.

“Under the best case scenario, we can weather it with some difficulty,” Verbrugge said in an interview. “Most people expect a well-run government to have a rainy-day fund. But it’s only good if the rain stops.”

Staff writers Shannon Prather, Katie Galioto and Kim Hyatt contributed to this story.