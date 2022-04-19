KANSAS CITY — The Twins open a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium tonight against the Royals, with Chris Archer facing Carlos Hernandez in a battle of right handed starters.

The Twins (4-6) and Royals (3-5) are at the bottom of the American League Central.

Archer threw four scoreless innings in his debut against the Dodgers last week.

Luis Arraez gets the start at first base tonight (7:10 p.m.) for the first time in his career. Max Kepler hits cleanup, and Byron Buxton (knee) remains out of the lineup with Nick Gordon playing center.

Because the Wolves and Wild are playing, the game will be telecast on CW23 and heard on 102.9 FM.

The Royals have not played since Saturday because of a Sunday rainout and Monday off day. Rain is in the forecast tonight.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 1B

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Max Kepler, RF

Nick Gordon, CF

Gio Urshela, 3B

Trevor Larnach, LF

Gary Sánchez, DH

Ryan Jeffers, C

ROYALS LINEUP

Whit Merrifield, RF

Nicky Lopez, 2B

Bobby Witt Jr., 3B

Salvador Perez, C

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Hunter Dozier, DH

Adalberto Mondesi, SS

Michael Taylor, CF