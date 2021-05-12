WASHINGTON – As Republican lawmakers left a meeting where they removed one of their party's fiercest critics of former President Donald Trump's election falsehoods from her House leadership post, Minnesota Rep. Pete Stauber held a cellphone in front of his face and kept moving.

The Republican, who represents northeastern Minnesota, didn't stop to weigh in on his party's decision to oust Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney as the third ranking member in House GOP leadership. And his office did not immediately comment on a day that saw the party once again follow Trump's wishes in another test of his power months after the tumultuous end to Trump's presidency.

Wednesday's decision came after Cheney continued to push back against Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection, and has continued to challenge the role Trump should have in the party moving forward from that violent day.

Right after the vote, Rep. Michelle Fischbach, a freshman GOP lawmaker representing western Minnesota, said in a statement that Republicans should focus on "pushing back against the liberal overreach of President Biden and Speaker Pelosi."

"As evidenced by today's vote, our conference has lost faith in Congresswoman Cheney's ability to look to the future and advance our collective priorities," Fischbach said.

The four members of Minnesota's Republican delegation avoided directly commenting on Cheney's fate to the Star Tribune last week, after news broke of the effort within the party to take away her post as the House Republican Conference Chair.

Only Rep. Tom Emmer, head of the National Republican Congressional Committee, issued a statement. But the comment didn't address Cheney's future. The House GOP's campaign arm sent the exact same response Wednesday following the vote on Cheney, with Emmer saying he is "solely focused on retaking the majority and firing Nancy Pelosi."

Ken Martin, chairman of Minnesota's DFL Party, said in a statement that Minnesota's GOP House members "should have joined Cheney in working to stop the Big Lie from becoming part of Republican dogma."

"Instead, they meekly sat back and allowed Cheney to take the fall for standing up for truth, for the rule of law, and for our democracy," said Martin.

Trump's baseless attacks on the 2020 presidential election have held some sway with Minnesota's four House Republicans in the past. Last December, Emmer, Stauber and Rep. Jim Hagedorn signed on to a last ditch legal attempt that failed to invalidate 62 of President Joe Biden's Electoral College votes. Following the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, Fischbach and Hagedorn objected to certifying Biden's election victory. Stauber and Emmer did not vote in support of those objections.

In a speech on the House floor Tuesday night, Cheney laid bare her deep concerns with Trump's election conspiracies and what it means for the Republican Party. At one point, she warned the former president "risks inciting further violence."

"Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar," Cheney said in her speech. "I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president's crusade to undermine our democracy."

Staff writer Stephen Montemayor contributed to this report

