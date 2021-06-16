Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball beat out Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards for the league's Rookie of the Year award, according to a report from ESPN.

Ball led the Hornets to the play-in tournament. He missed 21 games during the season because of a wrist injury, and averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Edwards played in all 72 Wolves games and averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Ball was the slightly more efficient scorer with a true shooting percentage — a metric that takes into account the value of threes and free throws — of 54%. Edwards' was 52%.

Edwards made a strong case over the second half of the season, when his numbers shot up under coach Chris Finch. Edwards had 23.8 points per game on 57% true shooting percentage after the break while he averaged 14.9 points on 47% true shooting percentage before the break.

Despite Edwards' late-season surge, Ball's return from injury and Charlotte's finish in the postseason likely cemented the award for Ball.

Full voting breakdown was not yet released by the NBA.