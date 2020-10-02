SUPERIOR, WIS. – A Superior man stabbed his mother to death Tuesday morning at the home they shared, police say.

Robert Lee Bennett III, 39, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in a killing to which he has allegedly confessed.

"The defendant acknowledged that he killed his mother," charges state. "When asked if he felt bad about it, he said 'no.' "

Bennett had called police at 5 a.m., but when officers arrived he "was not able to explain why he had called 911," according to charges. His mother "indicated she would be coming home and trying to get the defendant to go to the hospital."

Bennett told investigators he didn't like that she wanted him to go to the hospital, and he saw what he described as a "weird needle" in her shirt pocket.

"She tried to get me, so I stabbed her," Bennett told police.

Cindy Bennett, 62, was stabbed in the neck, back, face, head and arm, court documents say. She was dead when first responders arrived.

Robert Bennett lived at the Norwood Avenue home with his mother, his brother and his brother's children, who were all home when the attack reportedly happened before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Bennett is being held at the Douglas County jail on $1 million bail.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Superior, population 26,000, has not had a homicide since New Year's Day 2017.