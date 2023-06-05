A southern Minnesota man accused by two of his former girlfriends of physical abuse fatally shot one of them last week and left her body beneath a freeway overpass, according to charges.

Jason L. Horner, 38, of Faribault, Minn., was charged Friday in Steele County District Court with second-degree intentional murder and illegal gun possession in connection with the death on May 29 of Sabrina L. Schnoor, 25, of Elysian Minn.

Horner was arrested Sunday and remains jailed in lieu of $300,00 bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him, and his first court appearance has yet to be scheduled.

In July 2017, Schnoor petitioned the court for an order for protection from Horner, accusing him of beating, stalking and harassing her, and threatening to kill her. That same year, another former girlfriend filed a similar petition with the court and recounted nearly identical behavior toward her by him at the home they had shared in Austin, Minn.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman reported to police on May 30 that she located Schnoor's body near railroad tracks under Interstate 35. The woman was led to her friend using the Life360 tracking app.

Officers saw that Schnoor was shot in the head. Beneath her body was a bandolier with at least one shotgun shell missing.

That friend said that on May 29, Schnoor told her that she needed a gun for protection because Horner had one. The friend warned Schnoor to stay away from Horner, but Schnoor said she believed he was heading to prison soon and wanted to see him.

Investigators learned that Schnoor and Horner were together at Casey's General Store shortly after 9:30 p.m. on State Avenue, roughly a half-mile from where he body was found.

Store video surveillance showed Horner leave the store first and Schnoor a few minutes later. Near the tracks, Horner pushed Schnoor in the head moments before they walk beneath the overpass. An hour later, he walked from the area.

A police search of Horner's home turned up shoes and shorts that appear to match what he was wearing in the surveillance video. The shorts have on them what could be blood.

Horner's criminal history in Minnesota includes two convictions for assault, four for drug offenses and one each of burglary and violating a restraining order.