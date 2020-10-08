A felon with no driver’s license has been charged with killing a wife and husband in a collision while being chased by sheriff’s deputies in western Minnesota.

Cody J. Freitag, 30, of Fergus Falls, Minn., was charged Wednesday in Otter Tail County District Court with two counts each of criminal vehicular homicide and fleeing police in connection with the crash Friday in downtown Fergus Falls.

Killed were Diane L. Christianson, 71, and Steven J. Christianson, 72. They will be memorialized together on Saturday at an outdoor service at DeLagoon Park in their hometown of Fergus Falls.

Freitag survived the collision and was charged by warrant after being taken to a Fargo hospital for treatment.

At the time of last week’s crash, Freitag was driving after having his license revoked, a state Department of Public Safety spokeswoman said Tuesday. State court records show he’s been convicted twice previously for driving on a suspended license.

According to the criminal complaint and police: Freitag fled in a minivan when deputies tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants about 6:40 p.m. Friday after they posed as an acquaintance on social media and arranged a meeting at a Casey’s convenience store.

Deputies chased him into downtown Fergus Falls, where was passing cars and driving in the wrong direction before he ran a stop sign and hit the couple’s car.

The impact of the crash sent Freitag’s vehicle into a light pole and the other vehicle into a nearby parking lot.

Freitag got out of the van and said several times, “What have I done?” as he saw officers attempting to save the couple’s lives, the charges read.

A search of Freitag’s van turned up drug paraphernalia and residue, a torch, and suspected methamphetamine.

Questioned by police at the hospital, Freitag said, “I [messed] up. ... I hurt people,” the complaint read. He then asked for a lawyer and said nothing more.

The deputies were trying to arrest Freitag on warrants for felony drug crimes, felony theft, felony fleeing law enforcement, domestic assault and obstructing the legal process.

His criminal history spans nearly all of his adult life and includes two convictions for theft, two for drug crimes, and one each for property damage and drunken driving.