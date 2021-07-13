A argument in a downtown Minneapolis bar spilled onto Hennepin Avenue last month, where one man fatally shot another in the chest and then started firing at a car whose driver was trying to get the victim to a hospital, according to charges.

Daniel L. Campbell, 37, of Minneapolis, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder and intentional attempted murder in connection with the death of Phabreece L. Gibson, 23, on June 25 outside the Gold Room Bar in the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue.

Campbell remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail and has a court appearance scheduled for Aug. 12. A message was left with his attorney seeking comment on the allegations.

According to the criminal complaint:

The car's driver told police that Gibson and Campbell were arguing inside the bar and Campbell followed Gibson outside and shot him.

Video surveillance showed Campbell shooting Gibson at close range. Gibson ran and was run over by a car. The medical examiner said Gibson was killed by a gunshot to the chest.

In the meantime, Campbell "calmly walks away and stands nearby," the charges read.

The driver pulled over to Gibson on a mission to get him to a hospital. However, Campbell fired several shots at the driver and the vehicle. Campbell "continues to walk calmly down the sidewalk away from the scene," the charges continued.

Police officers found Gibson in the street. Medical responders took him to a hospital, where he died that night.

Campbell was arrested and booked into jail Thursday. Police showed him several surveillance photos from the scene, and he reportedly acknowledged being in the images.

