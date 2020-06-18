A 27-year-old man responding to his sister’s plea for help said “if you’re going to shoot me, shoot me” before a gunman killed him on a downtown Minneapolis street, according to prosecutors.

Ryan V. Frazier Jr., 23, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District court with intentional second-degree murder in connection with the June 4 shooting of Brandon Salter, of St. Paul.

Frazier was charged by warrant last week, the County Attorney’s Office said Wednesday, and remains at large.

According to the criminal complaint:

Salter’s sister heard a pounding on the door of her home in the 700 block of E. 14th Street and saw it was Frazier’s current girlfriend, identified only as Kayla, shouting at her to come out and fight. Salter’s sister could also see Frazier’s car, which she recognized because she was Frazier’s former girlfriend.

The sister called 911 and then called Salter to come over because she feared Frazier might be around. The woman then opened her door and the two then got into a fight on the front lawn, the complaint read.

Salter arrived, and Frazier threatened to shoot him while taking a handgun from his waistband. Salter replied, “If you’re going to shoot me, shoot me.”

Witnesses told police they saw Frazier chase Salter and shoot him. Salter was shot twice in the chest and once in the arm. He was rushed to HCMC, where he died.

Frazier was gone from the scene by the time police arrived and they have been unable to locate him, the complaint read.

Court records show Frazier with a criminal history that includes three convictions for drug possession, two for disorderly conduct and one for misdemeanor assault.

Two days later, Salter’s former employer, Curt’s Cafe in Evanston, Ill., posted a Facebook tribute to him, saying, “Brandon had a smile and energy that could light the room. He also had love and dreams that were big and beautiful. Our arms are around Brandon’s mother and family. We have lost an amazing young man.”