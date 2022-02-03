A baby less than a month old died beneath her intoxicated mother while the two were in bed in a western Hennepin County home, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

Justice M. Ellis, 20, of St. Paul, was charged in District Court with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death on Aug. 16 of 28-day-old Nyomi Portillo-Ellis.

Nyomi's cause of death was mechanical asphyxiation, with unsafe sleeping conditions as a contributing factor, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Ellis was charged by summons and is due in court on Feb. 23. A message was left with her seeking a response to the charge. Court records do not list an attorney for her.

According to the complaint:

Law enforcement was dispatched to a home about halfway between Osseo and Dayton for a medical emergency. Officers located a baby, later determined to be Nyomi, not breathing. Paramedics declared her dead at the scene.

A man at the home told an officer that he heard a baby crying and entered a room, where Nyomi and an infant sibling had been sleeping with Ellis and their father, Edson Portillo.

The man said one baby was in a crib, while Nyomi was on the bed "partially under" Ellis, the complaint read. The man said Nyomi was not breathing and appeared "really white." A woman in the home saw the baby under Ellis' leg.

Ellis told officers she had six drinks the night before. She said she stopped drinking about 1 a.m. and went to bed about an hour later. Portillo also had been drinking heavily that night.

Blood was collected for testing about 10 a.m., and her blood alcohol content was .063% at that time. Law enforcement made a "rough estimate for retrograde extrapolation" that indicated Ellis' blood alcohol content at 2 a.m. would have been 0.183%, more than twice the legal limit had she been driving.