The case against a Mankato man who escaped from a state-operated psychiatric hospital in Anoka and stole a police squad car has been dismissed.

Mattu K. Chuol, 24, had been charged with felony vehicle theft in connection with an incident on Jan. 30, 2020 at the Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center. But Assistant Anoka County Attorney Andrea Sampson dropped the charges.

"The State dismisses the complaint in the interests of justice," she wrote in a brief filed April 7 in Anoka County District Court.

Chuol walked away from the state's largest psychiatric hospital in the 3300 block of 7th Avenue about 4:20 p.m. without permission. As police officers pursued him, Chuol entered one of the squads that had been left running and drove off. He stopped a few blocks later and got out of the squad. He was arrested, according to a criminal complaint.

Chuol had previously been found mentally incompetent to stand trial after being charged with burglary and threatening violence and obstructing a police officer in Blue Earth County. The cases were suspended until Chuol "is restored to competency to proceed," court documents said.

