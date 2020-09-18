Hugh Sawyer

Regis Corp.

Chairman, president, CEO

Total compensation: $889,861 for the year ended June 30

Salary: $861,821

Other compensation: $28,040

Total 2020 shareholder return: -50.2%

CEO pay ratio: 42 to 1

Median employee pay: $21,232

Note: Regis announced on Sept. 8 that Sawyer would be retiring as chairman, president and CEO though he’d remain an executive adviser to the company through September 2021.

Felipe Athayde, who was most recently an executive with Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, has been named to succeed Sawyer and will help to finish the company’s conversion to an all-franchise business model.

It was a strategy that Sawyer had launched shortly after he was named to the top spot nearly three and half years ago.

In his last full year as CEO Sawyer realized $889,861 in total compensation, down from $3.6 million the year before and $3.1 million in the year before that.

Sawyer and other senior executives and members of the board of directors took cuts to their compensation earlier this year when government mandates closed salons in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Salon employees were out of work and other employees took furloughs and salary cuts.

Sawyer took some of the biggest cuts. Besides a 60% salary cut in the initial weeks of mandated shutdowns (and a smaller one after that), he declined to take an annual incentive bonus he qualified for. The company exceed the financial goals for the year. Other senior leaders were granted annual incentive bonuses that were 107% of the targeted amounts.

