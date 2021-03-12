Hazelwood Food & Drink

On March 17, the kitchen will focus on corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie, Irish beef stew and, in a nod to another March tradition, brownie sundaes with Thin Mints Girl Scout Cookies.

5635 Manitou Road, Excelsior, 952-401-0066 and 8150 26th Av. S., Bloomington, 952-222-4000, hazelwoodfoodanddrink.com

Mason Jar Kitchen

Dig into shepherd's pie (including a family-style takeout option), Reubens and Rachels, corned beef/cabbage plates and Bailey's Original Irish Cream-chocolate chip ice cream. Available daily through March 17.

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan, 651-340-7809, masonjar.kitchen

Revival

Celebrate on the restaurant's pop-up patio bar with chef Thomas Boemer's winning approach to pastrami, a cousin to corned beef. The patio is open from noon to 8 p.m. March 17-20.

525 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-340-2355, revivalrestaurants.com