After the Houston Astros saw Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez leave games the last two days after they were hit by pitches, the Twins lost Carlos Correa in the first inning Sunday.

Correa was plunked by a 96-mph fastball from Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti on the fifth pitch of his plate appearance. Correa immediately shook his hand before holding it atop his helmet. He took off his batting glove when head trainer Nick Paparesta walked onto the field, and they walked together down the first base line.

After a lengthy chat with Paparesta and manager Rocco Baldelli, which included an on-field examination, Correa returned to the dugout and Kyle Farmer entered as a pinch runner.

The Twins announced it was a right finger contusion, and initial scans did not show a fracture.

A little more than a week ago, Correa survived an injury scare when he took a pitch to his left wrist. He avoided a broken bone and hit a home run the next night. He didn't seem as worried Sunday, lingering in the dugout for a few moments and removing his padding before heading inside the clubhouse.

Correa, a candidate for the American League All-Star team, is batting .305 with 11 homers, 16 doubles and 45 RBI in 71 games.