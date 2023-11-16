Carleton College canceled the rest of the women's basketball season because of an injury-depleted roster. The Knights have 10 players but only six are medically cleared to play.
"Obviously this was a very difficult decision, and one that is disappointing for everyone involved," Carleton AD Gerald Young said in a news release. "However, the health and well-being of our student-athletes is paramount. Therefore, after consulting with our sports medicine staff, it became apparent this is in the players' best interest.
"It was also important to make the decision at this point to provide clarity to our MIAC and non-conference opponents."
