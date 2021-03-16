Cargill Inc. has appointed its first female chief financial officer, Jamie Miller, who previously held the same job at General Electric Co.

It's the latest in a flurry of changes among the Minnetonka-based company's top executive posts.

Cargill recently promoted Brian Sikes to chief operating officer, becoming the heir apparent to succeed chief executive David MacLennan one day. The agribusiness also recently expanded and diversified its executive team.

Miller will take over the agriculture giant's finances at the start of its fiscal year on June 1. She succeeds David Dines, who will retire on Sept. 2 after spending 29 years at Cargill.

Miller worked at GE for about 12 years, serving as senior vice president and CFO just over two years. She oversaw that conglomerate's finances at a tumultuous time, leaving the post in February 2020 at a time of significant global downsizing and divestitures.

"Jamie is a resilient and decisive leader with a learning mindset, and she is a champion of leveraging data and digitalization to deliver business results," MacLennan said in a statement. "I'm confident she has the expertise and leadership approach to continue driving our organization forward as our CFO."

Miller also serves on the board of directors at Qualcomm Inc.

