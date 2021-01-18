A speeding car skidded on an icy south Minneapolis street, went airborne and nose-dived onto two unoccupied vehicles parked behind a home, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. near E. 42nd Street and S. Oakland Avenue, police said.

Police arrived about 6 hours later and saw a nearly vertical Nissan on top of a car and a pickup truck in a garage driveway.

The driver fled and remains at large, police said.

"It is believed ... the Nissan was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit an area of ice and lost control, sending the vehicle airborne," a police statement read.

Steve Crowley, who lives in the neighborhood, said he was driving by about 9:10 a.m. "and saw it out of the corner of my eye. I was puzzled. It looked like someone just dropped it from a crane."

