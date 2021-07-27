Canterbury Park has canceled the first five races it had scheduled for Wednesday because of the anticipated hot weather, and will run a shortened seven-race card beginning at 8:05 p.m.

The seven remaining races will all be for quarterhorses. Canterbury officials said the decision to call off five thoroughbred races was made after consulting with the track's veterinary staff, horse owners and trainers.

The seven quarter horse races, races 6 through 12, are time trials for the Northlands Futurity and the Canterbury Park Quarter Horse Derby. The final race is now scheduled for 10:53 p.m.

There will be no admission charge and gates will open at 7 p.m.