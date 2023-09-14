CANTERBURY PARK WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

1.) 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,035.

11 • Missy Piggy (Harr) 46.40 17.00 5.20

10 • I'm Blue Too (Gallardo) 6.00 3.40

7 • Kookyberry (Bridgmohan) 2.20

Time: 0:57.18. Scratched: Stolen Art. Exacta: 11-10, $164.40. Trifecta: 11-10-7, $209.95. Superfecta: 11-10-7-2, $295.15.

2.) 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

5 • Line to Gain (I. Hernandez) 56.80 24.60 8.40

6 • Mr. Cougar (Harr) 19.40 10.60

3 • My Calante (Berrios-Lopez) 12.20

Time: 1:36.44. Scratched: Dance Some Mo, Irish Dawn, Win Over Wyatt. Exacta: 5-6, $237.60. Trifecta: 5-6-3, $1,273.90. Superfecta: 5-6-3-1, $2,419.46. Daily Double: 11-5, $626.40.

3.) 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,575.

2 • Ghost of Genevieve (Berrios-Lopez) 2.20 2.10 2.10

1 • Texas Twinkies (I. Hernandez) 7.60 4.60

6 • Pat's Gal (Harr) 3.40

Time: 1:17.73. Exacta: 2-1, $8.60. Trifecta: 2-1-6, $13.25. Superfecta: 2-1-6-7, $11.96. Daily Double: 5-2, $40.30.

4.) 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

6 • Noel's Angel (Sosa) 63.80 20.20 12.20

3 • Savona (Berrios-Lopez) 11.80 11.20

4 • Swanage (Harr) 8.20 7.20

Time: 0:56.90. Scratched: Diplomatica, Yankee Agate. Exacta: 6-3, $171.00. Exacta: 6-4, $116.50. Trifecta: 6-3-4, $651.65. Trifecta: 6-4-3, $729.80. Superfecta: 6-4-3-10, $356.02. Superfecta: 6-3-4-10, $383.40. Pick 4: 11-5-2-6, $56.40. Daily Double: 2-6, $48.90.

5.) 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

3 • Freebritney (H. Hernandez) 4.00 2.40 2.20

1 • Hotasapistol (Quinonez) 3.80 3.00

4 • Unrivaled Queen (Carmona) 5.60

Time: 1:17.51. Exacta: 3-1, $6.60. Trifecta: 3-1-4, $29.70. Superfecta: 3-1-4-6, $13.90. Pick 3: 2-6-3, $77.20. Daily Double: 6-3, $81.00.

6.) 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $4,800.

Note: Race was declared no contest, due to a gate malfunction.

Time: 1:43.31. Scratched: Board Certified, Shut Up Michael. Pick 3 (All turf): 5-6-All, $412.90. Daily Double: 3-All, $1.90.

7.) 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

4 • Shy Shy (Gallardo) 3.40 2.40 2.20

5 • Cressons Lil Charm (Barajas) 4.40 2.60

10 • Two Practical (I. Hernandez) 3.20

Time: 0:58.25. Scratched: Papaisice, Blazing Performer, Honorable Mischief. Exacta: 4-5, $6.00. Trifecta: 4-5-10, $11.35. Superfecta: 4-5-10-2, $18.04. Pick 3: 3-ALL-1/4/6/7, $4.10. Pick 4: 6-3-ALL-1/4/6/7, $63.70. Pick 5: 2-6-3-ALL-1/4/6/7, $94.20.

8.) 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

9 • Gentleman's Secret (Roman) 16.40 9.20 4.20

4 • Mark the Moose (Bridgmohan) 16.60 7.00

6 • Signofthe Cross (Berrios-Lopez) 2.40

Time: 1:09.77. Scratched: Unleash the Beast. Exacta: 9-4, $148.80. Trifecta: 9-4-6, $198.40. Superfecta: 9-4-6-1, $194.54. Pick 3: All-1/4/6/7-9, $17.90. Daily Double: 4-9, $13.10.

9.) 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,780.

5 • Miss Mac Mac (Roman) 4.00 2.40 2.40

8 • Chaparrita (Berrios-Lopez) 2.60 2.20

1 • Northern Charmer (Sosa) 6.40

Time: 1:11.79. Scratched: Picaflor. Exacta: 5-8, $3.80. Trifecta: 5-8-1, $19.70. Superfecta: 5-8-1-4, $14.54. Daily Double: 9-5, $22.50.

10.) 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,920.

7 • Direct Action (Barajas) 20.40 7.40 4.40

5 • Jrue Breeze (H. Hernandez) 3.00 2.40

1 • Wild Time (I. Hernandez) 5.20

Time: NA. Scratched: Big Boy McCoy. Exacta: 7-5, $26.50. Trifecta: 7-5-1, $98.95. Superfecta: 7-5-1-4, $179.85. Pick 3: 9-5/7-7, $211.90. Pick 4: 1/4/6/7-9-5/7-7, $176.40. Pick 5: All-1/4/6/7-9-5/7-7, $262.30. Daily Double: 5-7, $29.20.

11.) Cash Caravan Stakes. 440 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $22,000.

4 • Relentless Legacy (Escobedo) 2.60 2.10 2.10

5 • Western Reserve (Ramirez) 3.20 2.10

1 • Relentless Babe (Garcia) 2.20

Time: 0:21.79. Exacta: 4-5, $2.60. Trifecta: 4-5-1, $2.30. Superfecta: 5/7-7-4, $34.00. Daily Double: 7-4, $27.40.

12.) 350 yards. State bred. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $48,000.

5 • Comeback Darling (Ramirez) 46.40 17.40 7.60

6 • Valiant Speed (Gallardo) 35.20 14.20

8 • Sugar Rushh (Escobedo) 3.00

Time: 0:18.22. Scratched: Kqs Dreaming, Streak N Quartz. Exacta: 5-6, $379.10. Trifecta: 5-6-8, $1,023.30. Superfecta: 5-6-8-2, $826.75. Daily Double: 4-5, $32.10.

13.) 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Derby. Purse: $48,000.

4 • Beep Beep Rev Rev (Escobedo) 3.20 2.20 2.10

6 • Relentless Flash (Garcia) 2.20 2.40

9 • L Gallito (Fonseca-Soto) 2.80 2.20

Time: 0:19.92. Scratched: Louee Blue. Exacta: 4-6, $2.30. Exacta: 4-9, $3.60. Trifecta: 4-6-9, $3.95. Trifecta: 4-9-6, $5.25. Superfecta: 4-6-9-2, $1.56. Superfecta: 4-9-6-2, $2.12. Pick 3: 4-5-4/7, $85.30. Pick 4: 7-4-5-4/7, $431.95. Pick 5: 5/7-7-4-5-4/7, $950.00. Daily Double: 5-7, $15.00. Daily Double: 5-4, $50.50.

Total handle: $2,367,847. Live handle: $161,943.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 6-13 (.462). Totals: 169-432 (.391). Lock of the day: 26-51 (.510).