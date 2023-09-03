1 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

4 • Miss Polo Bar (Bridgmohan) 3.80 2.80 2.20

6 • Stolen Art (Wade) 7.80 4.80

3 • This Damsel Mayfly (Harr) 3.80

Time: 0:56.86. Exacta: 4-6, $16.40. Trifecta: 4-6-3, $45.15. Superfecta: 4-6-3-5, $32.55.

2 6 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $26,250.

1 • Tapiture's Lady (Berrios-Lopez) 4.80 2.40 —

5 • Shy Shy (Gallardo) 2.20 —

2 • Jocasta (Quinonez) —

Time: 1:11.12. Scratched: Two Practical, Papaisice. Exacta: 1-5, $3.60. Daily Double: 4-1, $4.00.

3 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,770.

5 • Manhattan Cherry (Santos) 4.00 3.00 2.00

2 • Criminal Record (Bridgmohan) 3.00 2.00

4 • A Roze and Wine (Berrios-Lopez) 2.00

Time: 0:55.29. Scratched: Honey Bella. Exacta: 5-2, $82.20. Trifecta: 5-2-4, $98.05. Superfecta: 5-2-4-3, $43.63. Daily Double: 1-5, $40.50.

4 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

6 • Call'em All (Santos) 4.60 2.80 2.60

2 • Honorable Mischief (Wade) 4.00 3.20

7 • Retired Kathy (Lindsay) 6.20

Time: 1:05.50. Exacta: 6-2, $6.90. Trifecta: 6-2-7, $40.65. Superfecta: 6-2-7-8, $111.55. Pick 3: 1-5-6, $192.70. Pick 4: 4-1-5-6, $246.30. Daily Double: 5-6, $62.60.

5 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,650.

8 • Lila's Lucky Lady (Bridgmohan) 28.00 11.60 7.00

2 • Fast to Fortune (Berrios-Lopez) 3.20 2.80

6 • Mizzanna (Harr) 3.60

Time: 1:35.61. Exacta: 8-2, $57.30. Trifecta: 8-2-6, $128.30. Superfecta: 8-2-6-1, $88.59. Pick 3: 5-6-8, $764.30. Daily Double: 6-8, $44.00.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $29,430.

9 • Morgs World (Gallardo) 3.40 2.40 2.40

2 • Ann Alee (Bridgmohan) 5.20 3.60

8 • Caly Bali (Wade) 3.20

Time: 1:27.47. Exacta: 9-2, $9.60. Trifecta: 9-2-8, $21.40. Superfecta: 9-2-8-3, $28.14. Pick 3: 6-8-9, $121.00. Daily Double: 8-9, $36.90.

7 1 mile. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

5 • Harleezy (Santos) 31.20 11.60 5.80

2 • Stomping Moon (Gallardo) 2.80 2.60

3 • P R Call Me Maybe (Harr) 2.80

Time: 1:38.59. Exacta: 5-2, $39.60. Trifecta: 5-2-3, $54.45. Superfecta: 5-2-3-1, $23.10. Pick 3: 8-9-5, $901.30. Daily Double: 9-5, $20.20.

8 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,300.

6 • Crocodilehunter (Quinonez) 8.40 4.20 3.40

8 • My Crazy Neighbor (Santos) 4.60 3.20

2 • Happy Dancer (Harr) 3.20

Time: 1:16.61. Scratched: Forty Strangers. Exacta: 6-8, $15.00. Trifecta: 6-8-2, $27.35. Superfecta: 6-8-2-4, $24.73. Daily Double: 5-6, $64.20.

9 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $29,100.

7 • Reckoning Day (Berrios-Lopez) 6.00 3.80 2.80

6 • Out Run'm (Bridgmohan) 11.40 5.20

5 • Macho Rocco (Wade) 5.20

Time: 1:16.17. Scratched: Kierkegaard. Exacta: 7-6, $19.50. Trifecta: 7-6-5, $28.25. Superfecta: 7-6-5-2, $66.13. Pick 3: 5-6-7, $168.70. Pick 4: 9-5-6-7, $219.65. Pick 5: 8-9-5-6-7, $9,728.20. Daily Double: 6-7, $16.70.

Total handle: $1,016,870. Live handle: $171,122. Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 149-392 (.380). Lock of the day: 22-47 (.468).