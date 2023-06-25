1. 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

2 • Undertow (Hernandez) 2.40 2.10 2.10

1 • Rejection Hurts (Roman) 5.80 2.80

6 • Kal El (Wade) 2.20

Time: 1:36.34. Exacta: 2-1, $5.00. Trifecta: 2-1-6, $5.10. Superfecta: 2-1-6-5, $2.43.

2. 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,650.

4 • Birdie Be Gone (Roman) 2.60 2.10 2.20

1 • Brahms Is Who (Ulloa) 6.80 3.60

2 • Lyrical (Valenzuela) 2.40

Time: 1:17.37. Exacta: 4-1, $9.80. Trifecta: 4-1-2, $11.90. Daily Double: 2-4, $1.80.

3. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,930.

3 • Chocolateicecream (Bridgmohan) 9.40 4.60 2.80

4 • Gopher Gold (Santos) 5.00 2.80

5 • Thick Haze (Hernandez) 2.40

Time: 1:35.29. Exacta: 3-4, $19.20. Trifecta: 3-4-5, $31.90. Superfecta: 3-4-5-6, $10.67. Daily Double: 4-3, $8.60.

4. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $15,000.

2 • Passing Time (Murray) 8.40 3.60 2.40

1 • Silent Sailor (Santos) 3.40 2.20

6 • Ring Tailed Tooter (Lindsay) 2.60

Time: 1:11.57. Exacta: 2-1, $8.80. Trifecta: 2-1-6, $15.45. Superfecta: 2-1-6-3, $10.59. Pick 3: 4-3-2, $28.30. Pick 4: 2-4-3-2, $21.45. Daily Double: 3-2, $16.00.

5. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,150.

8 • Lock it Down (Roman) 5.00 3.20 2.60

6 • Withherbootson (Barajas) 8.20 5.00

1 • Jewel Azul (Hernandez) 3.20

Time: 1:29.03. Scratched: Balimos, Barbara Rohloff, Ain'tnosweetie. Exacta: 8-6, $19.20. Trifecta: 8-6-1, $35.35. Superfecta: 8-6-1-12, $31.78. Pick 3: 3-2-8/11/13/14, $54.50. Daily Double: 2-11, $3.30. Daily Double: 2-8, $12.00.

6. 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

5 • Lo Lo's Laughter (Roman) 2.60 2.10 2.10

1 • P R Call Me Maybe (Gallardo) 7.60 4.40

6 • Mongolian Apple (Lindsay) 2.80

Time: 1:17.26. Exacta: 5-1, $19.80. Trifecta: 5-1-6, $30.70. Superfecta: 5-1-6-2, $23.96. Pick 3: 2-8/11/13/14/-5, $16.40. Daily Double: 8-5, $4.50...

7. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $29,100.

4 • Papa Rizzo (Lara) 22.80 9.80 72.00

6 • Devoted to You (Hernandez) 4.60 4.00

1 • Skippy's Strike (Bridgmohan) 8.00

Time: 1:35.16. Scratched: Wise Verdict, Aries Reigns, Inesperado. Exacta: 4-6, $46.20. Trifecta: 4-6-1, $274.85. Superfecta: 4-6-1-10, $345.26. Daily Double: 5-4, $34.50.

8. 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,000.

8 • Spoiled Brat (Barajas) 3.80 3.00 2.40

4 • Let Me Down Easy (Berrios-Lopez) 11.40 7.20

1 • Mighty Madi (Lara) 5.80

Time: 0:59.51. Exacta: 8-4, $26.40. Trifecta: 8-4-1, $121.00. Superfecta: 8-4-1-9, $70.80. Pick 3: 5-4-8, $57.40. Pick 4: 8/11/13/14-5-4-8, $78.85. Pick 5: 2-8/11/13/14-5-4-8, $334.20. Daily Double: 4-8, $30.40.

Total handle: $759,409. Live handle: $136,020.

Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 5-8 (.625). Totals: 41-103 (.398). Lock of the day: 8-12 (.667).