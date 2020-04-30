Canterbury Park received permission Thursday to open its stable area next week, paving the way for horses to begin arriving at the Shakopee track in anticipation of a summer racing season.

Gov. Tim Walz announced that some businesses, including racetracks, may reopen with modified protocols. Canterbury officials said the barns and training track will open on May 8, with only essential personnel allowed on the grounds. Horsemen and staff must abide by guidelines intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including social distancing, temperature checks and frequent sanitizing of equipment.

Walz’s executive order also covers Running Aces, the harness racing track in Columbus.

Canterbury was scheduled to begin a 65-day racing season May 15, but it postponed its start date and closed its card club because of the pandemic. Track officials said Thursday they will announce a new start date and schedule in the coming weeks.

“We intend to race this summer, knowing that it will not be business as usual and that uncertainty is still high,’’ Canterbury Park president Randy Sampson said. “We want to provide a safe place for horses to race and for those that care for them to work. We also want to bring our team members, many of them employed here for two decades, back to work.”

In mid-April, Canterbury officials petitioned the state Department of Agriculture for a critical sector worker exemption that would allow horses and their caretakers to move into the track’s barns and dormitories. They originally hoped to open the stable area by May 4 so that Canterbury trainers currently stabled at Turf Paradise in Arizona would have a place to go.

That track, which ended its season early, was scheduled to close its barns Thursday but is now allowing horses and people to stay until May 10. About 250 to 300 horses are expected to arrive from Arizona in mid-May, with more to follow from other tracks.

Seven U.S. tracks have continued their racing seasons with no spectators. Kentucky’s Churchill Downs is set to join them soon, after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that his state will allow racing without fans in attendance. Churchill could open its stable area as soon as May 11, though it has not yet announced when racing might begin.