1. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

1 • Yo Dawg (Ulloa) 5.60 3.00 2.10

4 • Happy Hour Bobby (Gallardo) 3.20 2.10

3 • Crocodilehunter (Quinonez) 2.10

Time: 1:04.55. Exacta: 1-4, $8.30. Trifecta: 1-4-3, $5.15. Superfecta: 1-4-3-6, $2.14.

2. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,730.

5 • Xavey Dave (Gallardo) 3.20 2.20 2.10

3 • Angel's Magic (Lindsay) 3.80 2.40

4 • Modern Science (Wade) 2.10

Time: 1:27.72. Exacta: 5-3, $6.50. Trifecta: 5-3-4, $6.75. Daily Double: 1-5, $6.40.

3. 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $9,600.

3 • Unleash the Beast (Lopez) 3.00 2.20 —

5 • Tizona (Santos) 2.80 —

1 • Bold Minister (Hernandez) —

Time: 1:16.97. Scratched: Meet Joe, Nietzsche. Exacta: 3-5, $2.80. Daily Double: 5-3, $3.00.

4. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,800.

2 • King of the Kids (Quinonez) 4.40 2.60 2.20

1 • Runaway Ready (Gallardo) 3.60 2.80

8 • Schmooze (Murray) 4.40

Time: 1:35.96. Scratched: Don't Box Me. Exacta: 2-1, $6.40. Trifecta: 2-1-8, $30.05. Superfecta: 2-1-8-4, $26.19. Pick 3: 5-2/3/4-2/7, $6.70. Pick 4: 1-5-2/3/4-2/7, $14.95. Daily Double: 3-2, $4.30.

5. 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

6 • Missmollyorbit (Lindsay) 4.40 2.40 2.10

1 • I'm So Funny (Harr) 2.60 2.10

3 • Strabella (Hernandez) 2.10

Time: 1:17.39. Scratched: Sweet Melady. Exacta: 6-1, $3.70. Trifecta: 6-1-3, $2.45. Pick 3: 2/3/4-2/7-5/6, $8.00. Daily Double: 2-5, $1.90. Daily Double: 2-6, $5.50.

6. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,330.

6 • Mary's Boon (Gallardo) 5.60 3.40 2.40

2 • Allotrope (Roman) 4.60 3.00

4 • Caly Bali (Berrios-Lopez) 2.80

Time: 0:56.30. Scratched: Nine Crowns. Exacta: 6-2, $12.70. Trifecta: 6-2-4, $19.85. Superfecta: 6-2-4-1, $7.33. Pick 3: 2/7-5/6-6/8, $6.15. Daily Double: 6-6, $5.00.

7. 1 mile. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,606.

1 • Cross the Causeway (Gallardo) 6.00 3.00 2.20

7 • Briartown (Hernandez) 2.80 2.10

4 • Going At It (Roman) 2.40

Time: 1:39.51. Scratched: Rowdy Red Glare. Exacta: 1-7, $6.50. Trifecta: 1-7-4, $6.25. Superfecta: 1-7-4-5, $2.40. Daily Double: 6-1, $9.00.

8. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,606.

6 • Desert Glow (Wade) 9.60 4.20 2.80

7 • Morgs World (Reyes) 3.60 2.60

5 • Honey Bella (Gallardo) 2.80

Time: 1:30.51. Scratched: Mylastredcent. Exacta: 6-7, $13.80. Trifecta: 6-7-5, $27.45. Superfecta: 6-7-5-3, $6.10. Pick 3: 6/8-1-6, $40.10. Pick 4: 5/6-6/8-1-6, $32.90. Pick 5: 2/7-5/6-6/8-1-6, $100.90. Daily Double: 1-6, $16.30.

Total handle: $801,861. Live handle: $289,495.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 5-8 (.625). Totals: 36-86 (.419). Lock of the day: 7-10 (.700).