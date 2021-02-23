As an education researcher, a writer and a former teacher, I've had the opportunity to talk with people all over the country about public schools. And wherever I go, there's one question I can usually count on being asked:

"What do you think about charter schools?"

I know people want a cut-and-dried answer. Unfortunately, the discourse about charter schools has become more of an ideological debate, split neatly into opposing factions, than it is a policy discussion informed by facts. As long as Democrats play by those rules, they miss an important chance to reframe the debate altogether.

Instead of splitting across dogmatic "pro-charter" or "anti-charter" lines, the Biden administration should take a simpler, more transformative stance: demanding high-quality, well-financed schools for all children.

The research on charter schools gives fuel to both sides of the debate.Studies have found, at varying times and in varying contexts, all of the following: Charters have improved in effectiveness, butare less effectivethan their noncharter peers — yet aremoreeffective for low-income students and students of color than for white and more affluent students. Chartersare more likely to suspendtheir students than their noncharter peers.

Charter schools can improve standardized test scoresand the likelihood of taking an Advanced Placement course. Theyare more racially isolated than their peers, and increased charter enrollmentis associated with increased residential segregation. In high-poverty areas, attending a charter schoolcan be advantageous, but less so in low-poverty areas. Charter schoolshire more teachers of color.

Inone especially telling Economics of Educationpaper, Devora H. Davis and Margaret E. Raymond of Stanford found that "charter school quality is uneven across student demography and geography," and only 19% of charter schools outperform their noncharter peers in math and reading. Of course, for the students attending that 19%, these effects can be life-changing. But unfortunately, as Davis and Raymond write, "media attention toward charter schools tends to either demonize or canonize their practices, and data is regularly marshaled to strengthen the case."

In other words, after two generations of research, scholars have repeatedly asked, "Do charters work?" and the answer is a resounding: "Sometimes! It depends!" Not exactly the stuff of great headlines.

I know that as a sociologist and education advocate who is vocal about racial justice and the rights of teachers as workers, I'm expected to just say that I'm against charter schools. My real beliefs are much more complicated. Here are a few:

When the education scholarRay Buddewrote "Education by Charter: Restructuring School Districts" in 1988, his idea was that communities and teachers would partner to imagine radical new ways that schools could work — and use those ideas to transform anentire district. Dr. Budde's vision was not that schools would compete in a marketplace, pivoting to keep up with the rival down the block. Schools don't work that way, because they involve both a constrained set of resources and the magical unpredictability of children.

Efforts to push forward the "disruptive" innovations that charters promise rely on a narrative that paints traditional public schools as outmoded, and their teachers as inept — while those same schools have the mandate to serveallstudents, not just those whose parents signed them up for a lottery. Large charter networks, sometimesbankrolled by hedge fund money, overshadow smaller homegrown charter efforts. When many people think of "charter schools," they think of theglowing profilesortroubling revelationsat networks like Success Academy. But unlike Success Academy, most charter schools are not receiving$35 million donations.

Meanwhile,more than 2 millionstudents of color are enrolled in charter schools. Their families should not feel guilty for seeking the education they felt was best for their children in districts that have failed them, in a system that lacks other pathways for community members with big ideas to create public schools that meet their needs.

Yet from all the attention this debate grabs, you would never know that only about6% of public school students attend charters. More studentshave parents who are undocumented immigrants, and far moreare disabled. More children live in states wherecorporal punishment is still permitted in schools. But these students' needs generally don't have the kinds of impressive "change agents" associated with them, the smiling faces who attract big donors and awe-struck media coverage. They lose in the financial economyandthe attention economy.

By succumbing to a binary view of charter schools, Democrats miss the bigger picture. Many parents choose charter schools because they want their child to get a great education. They want their kid to learn a language, study the arts and have a clean building and books in the library.

What would it look like if we built an education policy agenda dedicated to ensuring those resources forallstudents? Not just the students who win a lottery, but the students who lose, or who never get to enter because they're homeless or their families are dealing with substance abuse, and the adults in their lives don't have the information or resources to participate in a school choice "market"? What if our system was built not to reward innovation for the few, but rights for the many?

What if we insisted thatallour schools, for all our children,be safe and encouraging places? What if our new secretary of education, Miguel Cardona, focused on a plan as audacious as the New Deal, as well funded as the war on drugs, dedicated to an all-hands-on-deck effort to guarantee every child an effective learning environment? What if we as a society pursued the dream of great schools not through punishment (as in No Child Left Behind), and not through competition (as with Race to the Top) but through the provision of essential resources?

That pivot would require political leaders to abandon some of the principles that have guided education policy in our generation. It would mean thateducation philanthropists couldn't set the agendaby funding the latest trendy reform idea. It would mean ditching the philosophy that we attain excellence through private consumer choice — the idea that a great school is something in-the-know parents "shop for" the way we shop for cereal — in favor of a commitment to excellence for everyone.

It would mean charter school supporters and avowed skeptics alike taking seriously the "educators don't get paid enough" realizations of 2020 and addressing theteacher shortage that is going to worsen in the aftermath ofthe pandemic.

Beyond education, schools provide food, shelter, mental health care and a frontline defense against abuse and neglect. The pandemic has reminded us of how essential they are. We need to replace the fight over charter schools with the assertion that every child deserves a great school. And we need the political courage and imagination to make that happen.

Eve L. Ewing is a sociologist of education whose research is focused on racism, social inequality, urban policy, and the impact of these forces on American public schools and the lives of young people. She is the author of "Ghosts in the Schoolyard: Racism and School Closings on Chicago's South Side." She wrote this article for the New York Times.