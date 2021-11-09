On the Tuesday Morning Nickelback edition of Daily Delivery, Michael Rand welcomes in a trio of guests:

Vikings writer Andrew Krammer breaks down the Vikings' broken passing game — in particular their inability to get the ball to Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen — in his latest film review. The big problem is that it's not just one problem affecting the passing game.

My Least Favorite Team is My Favorite Team finds Rand and Keith Richotte talking about an all-too-familiar narrative. The Vikings looked good early against Baltimore, then couldn't get any offense going again until desperation time. Meanwhile, their defense was worn down.

Gophers football writer Randy Johnson tries to explain how Minnesota could lose to Illinois — and whether the Gophers can rebound against Iowa.

