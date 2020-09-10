A cabin and family are wonderful gifts.

Our cabin has been a retreat and home for five generations. It is on a 83-acre no-wake lake south of Superior, Wis., and has been in the family for 71 years. My wife and I spent our honeymoon here 62 years ago. We renewed our wedding vows with all of our family present for our 60th anniversary. It was great.

We give our hugs, and everyone finds their place to sleep. The whole gang heads for the pontoon boat for two times around the lake while singing the cabin song written by our daughter-in-law. Once we are back at the dock, everyone goes their own way. They fish, kayak, and swing, among other things.

We are lucky in our family to have seven qualified lifeguards. At night, campfire stories and s’mores are shared. It seems you snap your fingers and they are loading up to go home. We hug and say goodbye. Next thing they are waving out of the car windows to us. I say “See you next year at the cabin” with a tear in my eye.

COVID-19 is here but not the family. It’s sad.

KENNETH KOCH, Trego, Wis.