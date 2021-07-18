Q: What are the best ways my business can reduce compliance risk?

A: Risk is a constant in business. People who work in compliance focus on reducing the risk from failure to follow legal rules, known as compliance risk. Some of these legal rules apply to all businesses, such as tax laws. Others are more specific, such as air quality rules for factories. Businesses that operate outside of laws and regulations can face serious consequences.

The first and most important step to reducing compliance risk is identifying legal requirements. Not knowing about a law is rarely a viable defense. Start by brainstorming all the rules you know of, from federal and state taxes to local recycling. From that point, you can fill in missing pieces.

Expired licenses. Contact your city and ask if you need a business license to operate locally. License and permit requirements may also apply at the state or federal level. The Small Business Administration has a license reference tool — search "apply for licenses" on sba.gov.

Employment laws. Besides wage and hour laws, determine how civil rights, medical leave and safety laws regulate your organization. If your business advertises or contacts customers, communications and privacy laws may apply. Most businesses retain some customer information, meaning that data security requirements may be relevant. The Minnesota Attorney General's Office's website (ag.state.mn.us) is a good resource. You can also consult your attorney, accountant and industry sources to ensure compliance.

Turn to planning. Create a compliance calendar with due dates for needed filings and renewals, as well as reminders for upcoming requirements. Work with managers and staff to make legal standards part of the workstream; the more normal and routine you can make compliance, the more likely it will occur. Develop (or source) a recurring employee training program that builds awareness and accountability. If resources allow, consider adding a compliance officer.

Make sure your list is updated. Revise your plans and procedures as needed to minimize your compliance risk and keep your business running smoothly.

Stacey Supina, J.D., LL.M., is on the faculty in the Ethics and Business Law Department at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business.