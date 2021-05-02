Moving up

Coborn's, St. Cloud, named Dave Meyer chief operating officer. He will also serve as a board member. Meyer was executive vice president and has been with the company since 1985.

On the move

The BrandLab, Minneapolis, named Maggie McCracken chief executive. She has a background working with nonprofits and in marketing. McCracken most recently was executive director of Edina Give and Go.

Charter Solutions, Plymouth, named Erin Reader technical recruiting manager. She is an experienced recruiter and was the talent acquisition manager for Analysts International Corp.

Boulay, Minneapolis, named Lenny Newman director of business development. He serves on the board for SJE Rhombus and also served as chief financial officer for a multinational company.

McCracken

honors

The Minnesota Academy of Physician Assistants named Vinh Dang its 2021 Preceptor of the Year. He was recognized for his yearlong support of other physician assistants with their professional growth.