Moving up

Opus Group, Minneapolis, promoted Nick Murnane to senior director of real estate development. He has an extensive history as a developer of multifamily housing and has been with the company since 2010.

ON THE MOVE

Lathrop GPM, Minneapolis, named attorney Damon Schramm to its business transactions practice group. He previously worked for Lathrop and most recently was chief legal officer and secretary for Waitr Holdings.

On the board

The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota, named Erica Holzer as board secretary. Holzer, an attorney for Maslon, has been a board member since 2019.

Hope Dental Clinic, St. Paul, named to its board: Kelly Losness, a human resources leader for Lube-Tech and Jidong Zhang, an accounting and finance professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

honors

The Minnesota Dental Hygienists' Association named Jessica Flotterud the 2020 Member of the Year. Flotterud, who serves as executive director of the Hope Dental Clinic, was recognized for her continued leadership in programs and activities for the association.