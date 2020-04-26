Moving up

The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota, St. Paul, named Glen Lloyd as executive director. He has more than 10 years of experience in his field and was the associate director of major gifts at Macalester College.

On the move

The Dakota Supply Group, Plymouth, named John Wisniowski as vice president of operations. He was vice president of strategic sourcing for Morsco and held leadership roles at Rexel and Ferguson.

On the board

The Conservation Corps Minnesota and Iowa named to its board: Janet Newberg formerly of Reliable Property Services, Robert Craggs of Burns and McDonnell and Erin Anderson from the Audubon Center of the North Woods.

Wisniowski

The Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants named as its board chairman Ben Ellingson, of Eide Bailly in Mankato. He has served on the board since 2015.

Honors

The American Institute of Architects, Minneapolis, named six local architects to the College of Fellows. Mia Blanchett and Steven Dwyer of HGA, Bartlett Baker of McGough Cos., Blaine Brownell of the University of Minnesota, Margaret Parsons of Cuningham Group Architecture and Bruce Wright of Just Wright Communications.









