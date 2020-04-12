Moving up

Accraply, a Barry-Wehmiller company, Minneapolis, named Justin Stovall vice president of sales. He has a long background in sales and has been with the company since 2015.

On the move

Live. Give. Save., Red Wing, named Klay DeVries, as chief operating officer. He was executive vice president of operations and interactive director at Periscope. Also named Darlene Polzin as chief financial officer; she was senior director capital finance at UnitedHealth Group. And Nancy Jones, former chief marketing and growth officer at Allianz has joined the Advisory Council.

Kraus-Anderson, Minneapolis, named Tim Kittila, as new facilities-assessment manager. Kittila served as the data center business unit director at Parallel Technologies and was partner and vice president at Hypertect.

Community Reinvestment Fund, Minneapolis, named Marcq Sung as director of program strategy and development. Sung served as director of business development for the City of St. Paul and has more than a decade of experience in his field.

DeVries

On the board

Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest, Minneapolis, named to its board: Heather Fleck, of the PJFRTB Foundation, Brian Henke, of Ecolab, John Ryan, of Ryan Financial Group and Cabell Lolmaugh, from the Tile Shop.