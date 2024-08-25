Building a pipeline for rural politicians in Minnesota, without the partisanship

“Ultimately, running for office is about telling your story,” Peterson said. “A message. What is a message? A message is not your 10-point plan. It’s not your manifesto, not your talking points. It’s not even your slogan. The message is that idea, that impression that you want people to have of you. People are going to remember very little about you. But if they remember, hey, he seemed like a really solid, sound guy, he seemed like he knows what he’s doing — wow, that’s huge.”