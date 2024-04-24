MILWAUKEE — Two nights after scoring 35 points in the first half against the Indiana Pacers, Damian Lillard had 26 points by halftime for the Milwaukee Bucks in the second game of the teams' Eastern Conference playoff series on Tuesday night.
The difference this time is that Indiana managed to keep pace.
Lillard scored all 35 of his points before halftime Sunday as the Bucks led 69-42 at the break and went on to win 109-94. The Pacers led Tuesday's game 60-55 at halftime.
Lillard shot 7 of 12 overall, 6 of 11 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 on free-throw attempts. Lillard and Brook Lopez combined to score Milwaukee's first 21 points.
