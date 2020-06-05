Star struck

Watching celebrities read their fan mail may sound like an ego trip, but “Dear ...” succeeds by putting as much focus on the admirers as it does on the admired. The 10-part series includes Minneapolis native Yara Shahidi being humbled by young people inspired by her activism, as well as Minnesota’s Mary Kay Olson sharing how Oprah Winfrey influenced her decision to become a motivational speaker.

Now streaming on Apple TV

The master

Bruce Lee is remembered more as a movie icon than an athlete, but you’ll be glad ESPN decided to spotlight him in its outstanding sports series “30 for 30.” In “Be Water,” friends, family members and students talk passionately about how Lee was a product of his times — and how he helped change them. Several of his films are available for free viewing on YouTube.

8 p.m. Sunday, ESPN

Tasmanian devil

Those tired of watching Gordon Ramsay bully others on his 3,292 TV series should get a kick out of watching him get his comeuppance in “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.” In the Season 2 premiere, the chef gets pushed around by others as he scuba-dives for crayfish, fly-fishes for trout and shovels sheep manure in Tasmania. Through it all, Ramsay comes across like a Boy Scout trying to earn his Eagle badge.

9 p.m. Sunday, National Geographic

Every rose has its thorns

“The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever!” is a 10-week retrospective that offers the opportunity to reevaluate which former contestants were really looking for love and which were more infatuated with being on camera. It’s also a chance to reflect on the show’s lack of diversity. ABC’s refusal to have at least one gay “bachelor” during the show’s 24 seasons is appalling.

7 p.m. Monday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Medical alert

The docuseries “Lenox Hill,” shot between April 2018 and November 2019, shows the hard work and difficult decisions that doctors face, even when they’re not dealing with a pandemic. The featured medical staffers at the renowned Manhattan hospital aren’t as colorful as the stars of ABC’s similar projects, most notably the Peabody-winning “Hopkins,” but you’ll still be prompted to cheer them on from your balcony.

Starts streaming Wednesday on Netflix

Neal Justin