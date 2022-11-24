Senior Brooks Allen came away with his second career 20-point game to lead St. Thomas men's basketball to a 76-72 win over host Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The Tommies have now won three consecutive games, a first for the program since joining NCAA Division I.

The Tommies led the entire second half, separating midway through the period for a double-digit lead. Riley Miller sank his fourth of five three-pointers to push the Tommies' lead to 11 with 7:27 to play. The Panthers cut the lead to four five minutes later and two with 37 seconds left. Allen sank 4-of-4 free throw attempts over the final 1:26 while he assisted on a full-court pass that led to an Andrew Rohde dunk to seal the win.

Allen went 5-for-7 from the field, and 4-for-5 from behind the arc, while sinking 6-for-8 from the free-throw line. He added a team-high six assists and six rebounds with two blocks. Miller finished with 18 points on 6-of-15 shooting and 5-of-11 from three-point range.

The Tommies have shot above 50% from the field and 40% from long range in each of their last three games. St. Thomas scored 20 points off 18 Milwaukee turnovers.