Officials have identified the man who was shot to death in Brooklyn Park on Friday night.
Eric Dewayne Herring, 32, of Brooklyn Park, died after being shot in the chest in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue N., the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Officers who arrived at the Huntington Place apartment complex gave aid to Herring, but he was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m. An adult suspect was arrested at the scene. Police said the two were in a domestic relationship.
