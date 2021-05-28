Police are looking for a man who they say "sexually victimized" a child at a park in Brooklyn Park

Family members were having a party Wednesday at Willowstone Park at 1909 N. 95th Av. when they realized about 9 p.m. that their 6-year-old child had disappeared, according to a Brooklyn Park Police Department news release.

A family member then found the child coming out of a portable restroom, followed by a man who was not known by the family. After the man left, the family learned he had assaulted the child, police said.

Police are searching for the suspect, who is described as Black, 20 to 25 years old, with short hair on the sides and "puffy" hair on the top of his head and a thin mustache. He was wearing a Black T-shirt.

The victim's family members told police that they have seen the suspect in the area in the past.

The Police Department held a community meeting Thursday evening to provide residents with information at the Brooklyn Park Islamic Center, located near the park. "Extensive" resources have been devoted to the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 763-498-8222.

ALEX CHHITH