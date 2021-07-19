A motorcyclist from Brooklyn Park died late Sunday in a crash involving a semitrailer truck on Interstate 94 near Freeport, Minn.
The man was riding a 2007 Yamaha FJR eastbound about 9:20 p.m. when he "came into contact" with the rear of a semitrailer truck near Stearns County Road 11, the State Patrol said.
The motorcycle came to rest on the median shoulder, the patrol said.
The motorcyclist's name has not been released. The truck driver, a man from Canada, was not hurt, the patrol said.
Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
Hennepin County Board OKs funds for more computers, financial aid to those in need
Over 8,000 laptops were distributed as part of "Connecting Hennepin."
Business
4 companies on verge of settling U.S. opioid lawsuits for $26B
The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation's three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
Local
Twin Cities suburbs make way for gardens
Suburbs are leading the backyard produce movement by encouraging gardens at homes and community plots.
Local
Maureen O'Brien, known for Minnesota wildlife paintings, has died at 78
Born in St. Paul, O'Brien was self-taught and started with drawing caricatures of children.
Business
MPCA monitoring fuel spill near St. Paul's Battle Creek
A punctured freight car spilled hundreds of gallons of diesel July 13.