A motorcyclist from Brooklyn Park died late Sunday in a crash involving a semitrailer truck on Interstate 94 near Freeport, Minn.

The man was riding a 2007 Yamaha FJR eastbound about 9:20 p.m. when he "came into contact" with the rear of a semitrailer truck near Stearns County Road 11, the State Patrol said.

The motorcycle came to rest on the median shoulder, the patrol said.

The motorcyclist's name has not been released. The truck driver, a man from Canada, was not hurt, the patrol said.

