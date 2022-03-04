A Stearns County judge on Friday sentenced a 34-year-old Brooklyn Center man to three years in prison for shooting a 57-year-old man in the neck last May.

Trenell E. Rogers was charged with three felony counts related to the May 25 incident: one count of first-degree assault with a firearm, one count of second-degree assault and one count of illegally possessing a firearm.

In June, Rogers pleaded not guilty to the three counts; in January, he pleaded guilty to felony firearm possession as part of a plea deal that dismissed the first two counts.

Judge Matthew Engelking sentenced Rogers to 36 months in prison with credit for 283 days served.

According to the criminal complaint and Stearns County Sheriff's Office reports, police responded to the 32000 block of River Oaks Lane in LaSauk Township last May and found Alex Mallett of Sartell lying in the driveway in a large pool of blood.

Mallett was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where medical personnel performed lifesaving surgery.

Several witnesses told authorities that Rogers shot Mallett in the neck during an argument. Authorities were unable to locate a firearm at the scene but noted an eight-minute lapse between the shooting and when Rogers dialed 911.

Eight days after the shooting, deputies arrested Rogers after conducting a search warrant in Morrison County.

Rogers has previously been convicted of first-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree assault and domestic assault, according to court documents.