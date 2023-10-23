A woman from Red Wing died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin, officials said.

The wreck occurred about 9:20 p.m. Saturday on County Hwy. S. in the Town of Anson, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said.

Brianna L. Beck, 21, was speeding, left the highway at a curve and hit a large tree, the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders arrived and rendered aid, but Beck died at the scene.

Beck graduated in 2021 from Red Wing High School, where she played hockey, before attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.