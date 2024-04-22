PITTSBURGH — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Wade Miley was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with left elbow inflammation.

The 37-year-old left-handed starter allowed four runs on four hits in three innings his last time out, a 6-3 loss to the San Diego Padres last Tuesday. He is 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in two starts after beginning the season on the IL with a left shoulder injury.

''I thought it was getting better,'' Miley said. ''Some of the swelling got out of there. Threw a little bit yesterday. It wasn't great. Then tried to go throw today. Was kind of the same deal. Hopefully can take some time and get it figured out.''

Miley said he will have imagining on his elbow Tuesday morning. An All-Star with Arizona in 2012, he pitched once in spring training before making his season debut on April 10, giving up one run and one hit in four innings at Cincinnati.

''Spent the whole spring working on the shoulder, now this pops up,'' Miley said. ''I feel like I'm doing everything I can to stay on the field. It's frustrating.''

Miley, who has had bone spurs in the past, said this feels unique.

''This is a little different,'' he said. ''I still feel what I used to feel. I've got some added pressure in there. Hopefully, it's just inflammation, pinching around the nerve. We can get it out of there and be fine. Just have to start with the imaging to check all the boxes.

''I'm thinking it's just more inflammation from the bone spurs, moving around in my elbow a little bit. Hopefully nothing too serious. But like I said, until we get some more information, it's really hard to say.''

The news of Miley going to the IL comes one day after DL Hall, also a left-handed starter, went on the list because of a left knee sprain. Hall, 25, is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in four starts.

The Brewers (14-6) begin a four-game series in Pittsburgh on Monday against the struggling Pirates, who have lost six straight following an 11-5 start. Miley was in line to start the second game Tuesday. Right-hander Tobias Myers, recalled from Triple-A Nashville, is likely to start in his place.

Miley, aware of the rash of elbow injuries to pitchers across the majors early this season, said he is hopeful what is discovered Tuesday won't be season-ending.

''It's a new irritation,'' Miley said. ''I don't know. I don't want to be concerned. Obviously, the ugly thought probably ends it for me. So, I'm trying not to take myself there right now. I don't know if I'd be willing to go through something like that. I'm hoping it's nothing to that extent. But like I said, without imaging, we won't know.''

