More than 7,000 fully vaccinated Minnesotans have suffered breakthrough coronavirus infections, but state health officials said that remains a low rate and that more immunizations are the state's best defense against the latest COVID-19 wave.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported that the 7,171 breakthrough infections make up .24% of fully vaccinated people in the state. The breakthrough cases included 60 people who died of COVID-19, or .002% of nearly 3 million fully vaccinated Minnesotans.

The breakthrough infection rate has increased slightly, from a low of .11% a month ago, but state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide strong protection against severe illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"Although we are seeing a slightly greater proportion of breakthrough cases, the vaccines are continuing to do their job," she said.

Overall, the state reported 7,734 COVID-19 deaths and 626,310 coronavirus infections in the pandemic, including five deaths and 1,470 infections newly reported on Monday. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased last Friday to 411 — up from a low of 90 in mid-July — as the result of a highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus.

Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday announced a one-week extension of the state's $100 incentive program for new vaccine recipients. First-dose vaccinations have more than doubled over the past month — partly because of the incentive program but also because of variant concerns and calls to immunize eligible children 12 and older before school starts.

More than 3.2 million Minnesotans have received at least a first dose of one- or two-dose COVID-19 vaccines — amounting to 68.9% of the state's 12 and older population. That includes 55,456 new vaccine recipients who have submitted incentive requests since Aug. 4. The extension gives new recipients the opportunity to claim the incentive through Aug. 22.

"With the delta variant pushing cases up across the country, including right here in Minnesota, we've entered a new phase in the battle against COVID-19," Walz said in a statement. "The vaccines are the way we fight back against the virus."

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744