A mother is crediting her the brightly colored soles of her son's shoes with giving the 5-year-old boy a chance at surviving being stuck for up to 13 minutes under his family's boat after it was hit by a barge over the weekend off the shore of Red Wing.

Vincent Koenig was last reported by his family to be in the intensive care unit of the Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys campus in Rochester following the crash about 5:45 p.m. Friday on the Mississippi River near the Ole Miss Marina gas dock that also sent his father and three siblings into the water.

In its latest and most detailed account yet Monday, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office said that 45-year-old Jeremy Koenig and three of his children were pulled from the water by other boaters nearby. However, Vincent remained missing.

It was only after the disabled boat was towed to the nearby Red Wing Marina that the boy "was found under the boat [and] lifted to the dock, where CPR was started," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

Vincent apparently had been under the water for about 12 to 13 minutes, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kris Weiss said Monday.

Vincent's siblings were identified by the Sheriff's Office as Jack, 11; Felix, 8, and Hazel 3. All four children had on life jackets, Weiss said.

"Jeremy and I, along with our family are living a parent's worst nightmare," Rachel Koenig wrote on a Caringbridge.org web page that she started to provide updates about Vincent.

Rachel Koenig said her husband and children were out fishing when the boat stalled, and it was hit by an oncoming barge.

The boat capsized, and "Vincent was stuck underneath," the mother continued.

"Thank goodness he was wearing shoes with orange bottoms," Rachel Koenig noted. "Jeremy spotted his shoes and was able to find him."

Vincent was lifted to the dock, where cardiopulmonary resuscitation was started, the Sheriff's Office said.

" I'm told that all the bystanders were extremely wonderful, and they began CPR until EMS arrived," Rachel Koenig said.

"Kudos to the Red Wing boating community for their response," Weiss of the Sheriff's Office said.

Vincent was taken by air ambulance to Mayo in Rochester, where officials have yet to disclose a condition for the boy.

"The ICU attending [medical providers] told us that time will tell us the extent of damage to his neurological function," Rachel Koenig wrote over the weekend. "Even though he said that we have a marathon ahead of us, he remains optimistic. ... We love this little boy SO very much and cannot imagine life without his smile and laughter!"