Two boys were assaulted and one of them was stabbed Saturday night after a group of men approached them on the Stone Arch Bridge.
Minneapolis Park Police said in a statement the incident took place around 10:30 p.m. The boy who was stabbed was taken to a hospital. The other was released to his parents.
No further details, such as the boys' ages or a description of the attackers, were released.
Police are investigating the incident.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Mobile home park residents say they're under attack due to management's required repairs, changing rules
More from Star Tribune
Local Mobile home park residents say they're under attack due to management's required repairs, changing rules
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Boy stabbed at Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis
Minneapolis Park Police say two boys were approached by a group of men around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The men assaulted the boys and stabbed one of them.
Kia, Hyundai face class-action lawsuits amid 30% surge in Twin Cities auto thefts
Some residents have responded with a class-action lawsuit, joining more than a dozen similar lawsuits against Kia and Hyundai.
Politics
Poll results: Attorney general and secretary of state, marijuana and sports betting
See the full results for each question, methodology and a demographic breakdown of the respondents for the latest Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll.
Politics
Minnesota Poll: Ellison, Schultz in close race for attorney general
Secretary of State Steve Simon leads GOP challenger Kim Crockett, with voters confident in midterm election accuracy.
Politics
Minnesota Poll: 53% support legalizing recreational marijuana
New poll shows growing support for legal marijuana in Minnesota.