Two boys were assaulted and one of them was stabbed Saturday night after a group of men approached them on the Stone Arch Bridge.

Minneapolis Park Police said in a statement the incident took place around 10:30 p.m. The boy who was stabbed was taken to a hospital. The other was released to his parents.

No further details, such as the boys' ages or a description of the attackers, were released.

Police are investigating the incident.