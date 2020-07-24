After an intensive three-day search, the body of a missing 11-year-old boy was recovered Thursday afternoon from the Mississippi River in St. Paul.

On Tuesday evening, deputies were called to Hidden Falls Regional Park to search for the boy, who had disappeared under water, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

Many people were in the water looking for the boy, and multiple 911 callers “provided helpful information to first responders,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The child’s body was found after a marathon search by water, ground and air teams that involved several agencies, as well as two volunteer organizations, Wings of Hope Search & Rescue and NorthStar Search & Rescue.

The boy’s name has not been released. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

STAFF REPORT