A 5-year-old boy fell into an abandoned Iron Range mine pit and died, authorities said.
Police in Virginia were sent to the Rouchleau pit just outside of town shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday and located the boy, who had fall roughly 70 feet.
"The incident is currently under investigation and appears to be an accident at this time," a statement from police read.
The boy's identity has yet to be released.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
