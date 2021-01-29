A 13-year-old boy's condition was unclear Friday evening after he was pulled from underwater in an area near a drainage culvert in Eagan.

Eagan officers responded to a report that the boy was missing at 1:30 p.m., according to a release from the Police Department. He had last been seen at the 3000 block of Eagandale Place, near Lemay Lake.

Police found a shoe near the water and the Dakota County Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded to assist.

"Within minutes of being in the water, a diver located the missing juvenile underwater and unresponsive," according to the news release. Medics performed lifesaving measures before he was taken to the hospital. His condition was unknown Friday evening.

"The Sheriff's Office and Eagan Police Department extend their thoughts and prayers to the child's family and friends," the release said.

Authorities have repeatedly warned that ice on southern Minnesota lakes and rivers should not be considered safe during this winter of unusually mild weather. Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing this weekend, possibly exacerbating that hazard.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759