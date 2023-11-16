Searchers have now recovered both bodies of the men from New Ulm, Minn., who were missing while on a canoe outing in northwestern Wisconsin, officials said.

Personnel with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday recovered the body of 27-year-old Andrew DeRock, who had been missing since late October while on the Minong Flowage along with 26-year-old Ryan Busch, said Sheriff Matt Izzard. Busch's body was retrieved from the water on Nov. 8.

The two, who had been camping in the area, were last known to be canoeing on Oct. 28 and were reported missing in the early hours of the next day when family members located their capsized canoe, the Sheriff's Office said.

Obstacles such as weather, cold water temperatures and natural foliage in the search area hindered recovery efforts at times, according to the Sheriff's Office.